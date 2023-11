The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has strengthened control over the issuance of Ukrainian visas in all diplomatic institutions after law enforcement officers exposed a consulate that "helped" illegal immigrants from "terroristically risky" countries of Asia to move to the European Union. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has zero tolerance for corruption, and in the case of explosion of corruption of individual employees, they receive and will always receive the most decisive response and punishment. The corrupt actions of the mentioned consular official betray the work of hundreds of Ukrainian consuls, who selflessly protect the interests of our citizens in difficult conditions in 24/7 mode," the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the suspect has already been recalled from a foreign business trip, the ministry provides full assistance to the investigation, so that all those responsible face the most severe punishment.

"In order to prevent further abuses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately strengthened control over the issuance of Ukrainian visas in all diplomatic institutions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the notification of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) about the exposure of the consulate of Ukraine, which "helped" illegal immigrants from "terroristically risky" countries of Asia to move to the EU.

According to the SSU report, the second secretary for consular and administrative affairs of the Embassy of Ukraine in one of the countries of Central Asia, who organized the international "traffic" of illegal immigrants was exposed in Kyiv; for this, the official issued visas for her clients to enter Ukraine as students of Ukrainian institutions of higher education.

According to the report of the National Police, in 2020-2021, the consulate entered false information into electronic registers, thus issuing 23 visas for entry into Ukraine to citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries from the so-called list of "migration risk countries".

The consulate charged USD 3,800 for her "services" in illegal visa processing. During the work of the criminal from August 2018 to September 2023, the consulate issued 900 visas without approval. During this same period of time, she purchased three apartments in Kyiv and one in Odesa with a total cost of half a million dollars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled a diplomat from South Korea who committed a drunken brawl in Seoul.