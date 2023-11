The Verkhovna Rada approved the partial return of documentary tax audits.

231 MPs voted in the second reading for bill 10016-d, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deadline for returning documentary scheduled tax audits has been moved from November 1 to December 1 compared to the first reading.

The moratorium on inspections of individual-entrepreneurs of the first and second groups will be maintained until December 2024.

Adoption of the bill is one of the last requirements of the IMF for approval of the tranche.

The text of the document must be approved by the partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from August 1, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the 2% single tax and returned taxes to the pre-war level.