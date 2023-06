The Verkhovna Rada has adopted bill No. 8401, which provides for the return of taxes to the pre-war level from August 2023.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of the Rada from the Holos faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, from August 1, the single tax rate of 2%, which was introduced for payers of group 3 (legal entities and individual entrepreneurs) from April 1, 2022, is abolished.

At the same time, the bill regulates the transition from the 2% single tax.

Thus, the 2% single tax payer will have the right to apply for a refusal to apply for the 2% single tax and indicate which tax system he wants to switch to (without submitting such an application, as well as if the payer does not indicate the desired system in the application, the 2% single tax payer will automatically transfer to the system on which he was before the election of 2% single tax).

Newly created business entities that have chosen the 2% single tax since the date of state registration will automatically be considered the third group single tax payers at a rate of 5%.

The document provides for the automatic restoration of the rights and obligations of the VAT payer for those subjects whose registration as the VAT payer was suspended.

Payers who switched from the 2% single tax to a shared system in 2023 are given the right to re-switch in 2023 to a simplified system of their choice by applying.

At the same time, in the case of an application until September 1, 2023, such a payer will be considered a payer of the single tax from August 1, 2023.

From August 1, the bill partially cancels the current moratorium on inspections for excise goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuel), gambling and financial services.

From October 1, liability for violations in the field of payment transactions recorders (PTRs) application is returned.

At the same time, there is an exemption from financial liability for violations with PTRs (except during the trade of excisable goods), if they were committed in front-line territories (including territories of possible hostilities).

The bill also provides for:

- "technical debt" (which arose from April 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023 in the electronic cabinet) is not taken into account when determining the ability of the payer to continue staying on a simplified system;

- retain the right to voluntarily pay the single tax and single social payment for frontline territories (including territories of possible hostilities);

- provide an opportunity for sole proprietors - single tax payers without VAT to indicate in the settlement documents the names of goods (services) in a simplified form.

Also, the document provides for the norm that for the transfer by legal entities of goods for the defense forces, an approved list of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is not needed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supply and import from 20% to 7%.