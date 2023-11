Overnight into November 9, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a russian missile over the Dniprovksiyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. In addition, the enemy does not stop shelling the Nikopol district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"At night, defenders from the Air Command East destroyed an aggressor's missile in the region. They shot it down over the Dniprovskyi district," the message says.

Also, the russian occupiers do not stop shelling the Nikopol district. In particular, the occupiers hit the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. There are no casualties or injuries.

It is noted that it was calm in other districts.

"The air alert signaled the danger. However, there were no enemy strikes," Lysak informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 8, the aggressor state of the russian federation has struck the superstructure of a Liberian-flagged civilian vessel with a missile at the time of its call to the port in the Odesa Region. One person was killed, four were injured, including three citizens of the Philippines.

It is noted that the civilian ship affected by russia was supposed to transport iron ore to China.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs gave advice on how to prepare for power outages in connection with possible attacks by the enemy on the energy system of Ukraine with the onset of cold weather.