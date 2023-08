The Verkhovna Rada ratified the amendments to the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Moldova on the operation of railway transport.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The approved changes will allow transit transportation on the section Etulia (Moldova) - Reni (Ukraine) - Giurgiulesti (Moldova), without a three-day stop in Reni. This will apply to rolling stock of all forms of ownership and cargo, which are headed from the stations of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine or in transit through their territories in the direction of Moldova's Giurgiulesti and Romania's Galati-Larga," the message reads.

It is noted that these changes make it possible to significantly speed up and increase rail freight transportation between Ukraine and Moldova, and will also contribute to increasing the capacity of the Fricacei-Etulia and Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints.

