The Ministry of Defense brought closer the interaction of the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists with other state registers to improve the quality of personal data. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This week, the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists received a new certificate of compliance with CIPS (Comprehensive Information Protection System) after a set of updates, which included the creation of the "confident" contour. This is the first successful experience of combining the "confident" contour and the FOU (documents marked "For official use"), which opens up the possibility of informational interaction with other state registers," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense notes that an important task of the ministry is to level the bureaucratic component in order to reduce the number of optional visits by citizens to territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to obtain certificates and permits.

It is noted that one of the key processes of the action plan for the transformation of the territorial recruitment and social support centers is the filling of the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists.

"At this stage, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on the organization of information interaction between the Register and information and telecommunication systems, registers, data bases (banks), holders (administrators) which are state bodies, with the aim of improving the quality of personal data of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists in the Register," the message says.

The directorate of digital transformation in the field of defense noted that the Ministry of Defense has already signed, in particular, joint orders approving the order of electronic information interaction of the Register and is working on defining information exchange mechanisms with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the State Judicial Administration.

The Ministry of Defense is also working on the organization of signing relevant joint orders with the Ministry of Health, the Pension Fund, and the Prosecutor General's Office.

In the next stages, it is planned to organize work on signing joint orders of the Ministry of Defense on approval of the procedure for electronic information interaction with the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the exchange of information will be carried out in compliance with the requirements of the laws "On the protection of information in information and communication systems", "On the protection of personal data" and international treaties in the field of information protection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense previously informed Ukrainian News Agency that the state register of conscripts and reservists has been operating since 2018, and it is currently being filled and modernized.