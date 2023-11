During the past day, November 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 780 russian occupiers, 8 tanks and 29 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/08/23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 307,640 (+ 780) people;

tanks ‒ 5,301 (+ 8) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 9,996 (+ 22) units;

artillery systems - 7,439 (+ 29) units;

MLRS - 872 (+ 3) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 572 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 322 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,567 (+ 10);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,556 (+ 0);

ships/boats ‒ 20 (+ 0) units;

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,814 (+ 47) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,054 (+ 5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, it became known that a heavy flamethrower multiple launch rocket system ТОS-1А Solntsepyok and two units of self-propelled howitzers 2S19 Msta-S were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.