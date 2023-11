A heavy flamethrower multiple launch rocket system ТОS-1А Solntsepyok and two units of self-propelled howitzers 2S19 Msta-S were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, on the Tavria axis, the enemy launched 3 airstrikes, conducted 58 combat clashes and made 944 artillery attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces firmly maintain defense on the Avdiivka axis. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region, and Chervone, Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region were unsuccessful.

Missile forces and artillery units from the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group completed 1,322 firing missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 583 people.

Also, 31 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 4 AFVs, 7 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 11 UAVs, 6 cars and 1 unit of special equipment.

In addition, Tarnavskyi stressed that the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine on November 6 eliminated almost 900 soldiers of the russian occupation army. Also, during the day, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy more than 70 units of enemy equipment.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, the occupiers conducted offensive actions on six axes, where almost 80 combat clashes occurred.