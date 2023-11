The so-called member of the "people's council of the LPR", former head of the department of the "people's militia of the LPR" Mykhailo Filiponenko, was liquidated by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and a local resistance movement.

The Defense Intelligence announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 8, 2023 at 08:40 a.m, the so-called member of the "people's council of the lpr" from the russian party ldpr - filiponenko mikhail yurievich - was eliminated as a result of a car explosion. He was involved in organizing torture rooms in the occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, where prisoners of war and civilian hostages were subjected to inhuman torture. Filiponenko himself personally brutally tortured people," the Defense Intelligence said.

Filiponenko lived in Luhansk on 48 Parashutna Street.

"A special operation to eliminate the torturer filiponenko was carried out together with representatives of the resistance movement. As a result of the morning explosion, filiponenko was killed on the spot," the Defense Intelligence noted.

The Defense Intelligence warns that all addresses of traitors and their places of service in russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine ― are known!

