Cabinet extends deadline for Ukrinterenergo to perform functions of "supplier of last resort" in electricity m

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the period for the state enterprise of foreign economic activity Ukrinterenergo to perform the functions of "supplier of last resort" on the electricity market until June 30, 2024.

This is stated in government order No. 1004 of October 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers extended Ukrinterenergo's performance as a "supplier of last resort" in the electricity market until 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Dmytro Kotliarenko as acting director of Ukrinterenergo.

In December 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers identified Ukrinterenergo as the "supplier of last resort" on the electricity market.