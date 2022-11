Cabinet Extends Deadline For Ukrinterenergo To Perform Functions Of Supplier Of Last Resort In Electricity Mar

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the period for the Ukrinterenergo state enterprise of foreign economic activity to perform the functions of the supplier of the last resort in the electricity market until 2024.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Amendments were made to the government order dated December 12, 2018, No. 1023 "On the definition of the state enterprise of foreign economic activity Ukrinterenergo as a supplier of last resort.” The deadline for Ukrinterenergo fulfilling the function of the supplier of the last resort has been extended for another year ‒ until December 31, 2023, which will ensure a continuous and guaranteed supply of electric energy to consumers," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company is developing a mechanism for importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine with a volume of 500 MW.

In December 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers identified Ukrinterenergo as the supplier of the last resort in the electricity market.