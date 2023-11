Zelenskyy instructs Cabinet to provide conditions for supply of hydrocarbons to Ukraine from Caspian region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to decide within a month on the organization of guaranteed supplies of hydrocarbons to Ukraine from the Caspian region.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 737, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By this decree, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of November 7, 2023 "On additional measures to strengthen the stability of the functioning of the energy system and prepare the national economy for work in the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024."

Zelenskyy also instructed the government to work out within a month the issue of legislative settlement of an increase in the capacity of the gas transmission system of Ukraine to ensure the import of natural gas and its accumulation in underground storage facilities (USF).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet to extend the ban on the export of natural gas produced in Ukraine for 2024.