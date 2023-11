Zelenskyy instructs Cabinet to extend ban on export of natural gas produced in Ukraine for 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to decide on the establishment in 2024 of a zero quota of natural gas exports of Ukrainian origin.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 737, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By this decree, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of November 7, 2023 "On additional measures to strengthen the stability of the functioning of the energy system and prepare the national economy for work in the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024."

Zelenskyy also instructed the Ministry of Energy to work out within a six-month period the issue of reducing the volume of natural gas consumption by thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants and determine incentives for the use of alternative fuels and fuel oil by generating enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of natural gas of Ukrainian origin.

In January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the export of natural gas produced in Ukraine for 2023.