On November 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 900 soldiers of the russian occupation army. Also, during the day, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy more than 70 units of the enemy's equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation published the updated statistics of the losses of the russian army.

Losses in manpower during the day increased by approximately 890 soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupying army has already lost approximately 306,860 people.

The losses of the russian army in military equipment increased by 72 units, namely (the increase per day is indicated in parentheses):

tanks — 5,293 (+5);

armored fighting vehicles — 9,974 (+16);

artillery systems — 7,410 (+21);

MLRS— 869 (+2);

air defense means — 570;

planes — 322;

helicopters — 324;

operational-tactical level drones — 5,557 (+3);

cruise missiles — 1,556;

ships - 20;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment — 9,767 (+23);

special equipment — 1,049 (+2).

It should be noted that the total amount of ground, air, and sea military equipment that the russian federation has lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has exceeded 40,000 units.

The value of the equipment lost by the occupiers is estimated at around USD 40 billion.

The General Staff of the AFU reported that during the past day, the occupiers conducted offensive actions in six directions, where almost 80 combat clashes took place.

