Cabinet Extends Ban On Export Of Anthracite, Fuel Oil, Salt, Fuel Wood And Natural Gas For 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the ban on the export of anthracite, fuel oil, salt, fuel wood and natural gas produced in Ukraine for 2023.

This is stated in government decree No. 1466 of December 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the government set a zero quota for the export of liquid fuel (fuel oil) for 2023; coal, anthracite, briquettes, pellets and similar solid fuels derived from coal; natural gas of Ukrainian origin; salts suitable for human consumption; fuel wood, as well as silver and gold.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers established a quota of 600,000 tons for the export of coking coal (only K grade).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of fuel wood.

On June 10, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of liquid fuel (fuel oil), anthracite coal and natural gas of Ukrainian origin.