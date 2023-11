President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his visit to Israel due to the fact that the details of the trip became known to outsiders.

It is reported by The Times of Israel with reference to Israeli diplomatic sources.

The visit was supposed to take place on November 7. It is now being postponed indefinitely.

"If President Zelenskyy arrives, he will be welcomed with open arms," one diplomatic source said on November 5.

Earlier media wrote that the President of Ukraine planned a visit to Israel in solidarity, but he was allegedly refused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 101 citizens of Ukraine received permission to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

On November 1, Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the preparatory stage of the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip had begun.

On October 31, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that several hundred Ukrainians are currently in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier it was reported that 337 Ukrainians signed up to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, but in this region there are much more citizens of Ukraine - about half a thousand.