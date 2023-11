Kaufman's arrest canceled and he was released from custody

Businessman Borys Kaufman’s arrest was canceled and he was released from custody.

This decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on October 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court changed Kaufman's preventive measure from detention with an alternative of UAH 230 million to a bail of UAH 155 million.

The judge noted that not all risks were confirmed and released suspect Kaufman from custody.

The SACPO prosecutor appealed this decision to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman and set a bail of UAH 268 million.

The Investigating Judge of the HACC chose a preventive measure against Kaufman in the case of the illegal acquisition of the property complex of the strategic object - Odesa International Airport communal enterprise and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities.

The NACB served the suspicion of taking over Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities to 5 persons, including former Odesa Mayor Oleksii Kostusiev (father of MP Oleksii Honcharenko), his former deputy, head of one of the limited liability companies responsible and businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

Earlier, Kaufman and ex-MP Hranovskyi were served with suspicion of creating an organized criminal group and bribery.