Lithuania will send NASAMS launchers to Ukraine in September - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has confirmed that the NASAMS launchers acquired by his country will arrive in Ukraine in September. Nauseda wrote about this on Twitter after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Lithuania will support Ukraine until victory.

"Today in Kyiv I told my dear friend President Zelenskyy that Lithuania will keep supporting Ukraine until victory. Lithuania will deliver NASAMS launchers to Ukraine next month,” the Lithuanian President wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its strong and lasting support for Ukraine.

"Always a pleasure to welcome Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv. I thanked Gitanas for Lithuania’s strong and lasting support for Ukraine. Military aid, the Peace Formula, grain exports, recovery, and other issues. We have a full understanding and readiness to work together,” the head of the Ukrainian state wrote.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Norway will transfer NASAMS units and a thousand drones to Ukraine.