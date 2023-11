Electronic bracelet was put on Dubinskyi and his passports were taken away

An electronic control bracelet was put on Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his foreign passports were taken away.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Dubinskyi faces from 5 to 7 years in prison for illegally transporting a draft dodger abroad in accordance with the sanction of the crime he is charged with.

Dubinskyi is suspected of illegally transporting people across the state border of Ukraine based on a prior conspiracy using his official position.

Such a crime is punishable by deprivation of liberty for a period from 5 to 7 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to 3 years.

Dubinskyi is currently under night house arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi was sent under 24-hour house arrest for helping a draft dodger.

The MP is suspected of having organized a scheme for the illegal departure of draft dodgers outside of Ukraine.

In 2019, MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi flew to russia 6 times during the month.

Dubinskyi can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars on YouTube, but "forgets" to declare them.