What kind of bombs does russia use to hit Ukraine more often? Explanation of Air Force

Russia began to strike the territory of Ukraine with guided bombs more often. And if half a year ago these were isolated cases, now their number can reach several dozen per day. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this.

"The number of guided aerial bombs launched by russia on the front-line territories and positions of Ukrainian troops is increasing significantly. Their number can be more than half a hundred per day," he informed.

According to him, even half a year ago, there were single cases of the use of guided aerial bombs from russian Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.

"The attacks were mainly aimed at the Beryslav district of the Kherson Region. Currently, the military is reporting the use of these bombs along the entire front line," Ihnat said.

He noted that it is possible to combat the use of guided aerial bombs by suppressing the activities of tactical aircraft, fighter jets, auxiliary aircraft and helicopters.

"For this, we need long-range air defense systems, as well as Western aircraft, which Ukraine will receive in the future," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, about 870 high-precision missiles of various types are currently at the disposal of the russian occupying army. The russians have most of the Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Intelligence also said that after the onset of cold weather, mass strikes on the energy sector in Ukraine may begin, and they will not be as primitive as last year.