Zaluzhnyi's assistant was slightly drunk at the time of grenade explosion - sources

Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Hennadii Chastiakov, was slightly drunk at the time of the grenade explosion.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"He was slightly drunk, tipsy," the interlocutor said.

The presented grenade exploded in his hands.

Previously, according to witness statements, Chastiakov himself tore off the ring from the grenade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi's assistant was killed due to a grenade explosion at his home.

The "gift set" with combat grenades was presented to the Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Hennadii Chastiakov, by his colleague, Colonel Timchenko. Chastiakov mistook the grenades for glasses of a specific shape.

Major Hennadii Chastiakov was killed due to the explosion of a grenade, which he mistook for a toy as a birthday present. The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced this in his Telegram channel.