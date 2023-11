Hennadii Chestiakov, an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi died on his birthday from a gift explosion.

Zaluzhnyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unspeakable pain and bereavement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally. Today, under tragic circumstances, my assistant and close friend Major Hennadii Chestiakov died on his birthday in the family circle. An unknown explosive device went off In one of the gifts. Hennadii had a wife and four children. My deepest condolences to the family..." Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Chestiakov has been a reliable shoulder for Zaluzhnyi, fully devoting his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against russian aggression.

The reasons and circumstances will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hennadii Chestiakov, an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi died as a result of careless handling of a grenade in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv Region, his minor son is severely injured.