After the onset of cold weather, massive strikes on the energy sector in Ukraine may begin, and they will not be as primitive as last year.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, now it is extremely difficult to say in advance what will be more - missiles or Shaheds. As well as it is difficult to predict the tactics and scheme of potential strikes on the power system.

"It can be different. These can be strikes using exclusively missiles of different types, there can be combined strikes using both missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, according to the Defense Intelligence, these will definitely not be as primitive attacks as last year," the representative of the Defense Intelligence explained.

There is a common forecast among analysts and experts - the russians will resort to combined strikes using drones, cruise missiles, and ballistics. Last fall and winter, the enemy used very few ballistic missiles for energy strikes, with the exception of Kh-22 and S-300. Given the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense, now there may become more ballistics in missile volleys.

Nevertheless, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the enemy will use more cruise missiles, not ballistics. Kh-101, Kh-555 plus Kalibers - these will be the main strike elements, says Skibitskyi. The fact that since September 25, russia has not used these missiles may indicate their accumulation.

Recall that the President’s Office said that if this year the russian federation again inflicts massive blows on the Ukrainian energy sector, then the russian will also suffer symmetrically.