Investigators and military counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have collected evidence of the involvement of the former deputy defense minister Viacheslav Shapovalov in the embezzlement of UAH 1 billion.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SSU.

According to the case, in 2022 Shapovalov, having colluded with his subordinates, bought low-quality military uniforms from a private company for almost UAH 1 billion.

The investigation found that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot use these uniforms, since they are unsuitable for the use in the cold season in conditions of intensive hostilities.

Based on the collected materials, the Security Service investigators informed the former deputy minister of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪ Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure by abuse of office);

▪ Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

Under the same articles, suspicion was reported to his accomplice, the former acting director of the Department of Public Procurement of the Ministry of Defense.

Both are currently in custody.

They face a sentence of imprisonment of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive events were carried out based on the materials of the State Audit Service and the procedural management of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Viacheslav Shapovalov resigned. His request was supported by the head of the ministry, Oleksii Reznikov.