Slovak Prime Minister not against supply of weapons to Ukraine, but on one condition - Reuters

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that he has no intention of preventing the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine by the country's private defense companies. This was reported by the Reuters agency on Monday, November 6.

Fico repeated his earlier statements that Slovakia would stop any supplies from its military depots to help Ukraine fight russian aggression, but made it clear that private businesses would not be affected. Slovakia, a NATO member, has manufacturers of artillery ammunition as well as heavy military vehicles such as howitzers, some of which have been shipped to Ukraine.

"We talked, and I want to explain - we are talking about weapons, ammunition from the warehouses of the Slovak army, about state materials. When some company wants to manufacture weapons and send them somewhere, no one will prevent it," Fico emphasized.

According to him, the Slovak government will conduct an inventory of equipment and ammunition stocks and determine the need and ways to replenish them. He called the strengthening of the state's anti-aircraft defense another priority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that he would not support military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Slovakia adopted the MANTIS air defense system, which will strengthen the protection of the country's border with Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on October 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia accused the aggressor country of russia of interfering in the parliamentary elections due to the victory of a candidate who opposed aid to Ukraine.