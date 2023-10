The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia has accused the aggressor country, russia, of interfering in the parliamentary elections held in the country the day before. They were won by a pro-russian candidate who opposed aid to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by Voice of America with reference to the statement of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia summoned a representative of the russian Embassy to protest.

The day before, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the russian Federation, Sergey Naryshkin, stated that the United States would manipulate the results of these elections. And the centrist party Progressive Slovakia are "proxies of the United States." As a result, the pro-russian Smer-SD party won the election, whose leader Robert Fico promised to end military aid to Ukraine.

"The Department of Diplomacy protests against the false statement of russian intelligence, which calls into question the integrity of free and democratic elections in Slovakia. We consider such deliberately disseminated disinformation to be unacceptable interference by the russian Federation in the election process in the Slovak Republic, which as an independent, sovereign, and democratic state guarantees its citizens a fair and transparent election process," the message said.

In his pre-election speeches, the leader of the Smer-SD party, Robert Fico, called for an end to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine and claimed that Ukraine and russia should allegedly start peace talks. He criticized the sanctions against the russian Federation and spoke out against LGBTQ+.

As earlier reported, at the beginning of July, the President of Slovakia announced that her country would transfer twelve Zuzana 2 155-mm self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine. Slovakia also intends to establish the production of howitzers together with Ukraine.