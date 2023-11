Currently, 812 objects of the nature reserve fund with a total area of 0.9 million hectares are affected - 20% of the total number. This is stated by the Ministry of Environment, the Government portal reports.

The agency notes that there are 17 wetlands of international importance (protected by the Ramsar Convention) in the risk zone, which have status due to their unique biodiversity.

In addition, 514 objects of the nature reserve fund with an area of 0.80 million hectares remain occupied.

Two wetlands of international importance have been practically destroyed: the Large and Small Kuchuhury Archipelago and the Seven Lighthouses Floodplain.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, about 300 hectares of protected steppe in Askania-Nova burned due to the actions of the occupiers in the Kherson Region.

The russians also committed ecocide on the Dzharylhach Island. They have set up a training ground there and train the mobilized.