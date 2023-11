Ex-MP Mykytas put under round-the-clock arrest instead of pre-trial detention center

Maksym Mykytas, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada, a person involved in high-profile cases, was put under round-the-clock arrest.

The High Anti-Corruption Court made this decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest Mykytas, although the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) asked his detention.

The suspect was ordered to surrender his passports, wear an electronic bracelet and perform other duties.

At the same time, the court arrested Mykytas' assistant with an alternative of UAH 19.3 million bail.

Earlier, the court also chose precautions for two more persons involved: the former director of the Ukrbudmontazh construction company, Mykola Yemanov, was assigned UAH 805,200 of bail with duties, in particular, to surrender foreign passports.

The court also released under personal recognizance another person involved - Shvets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykytas was served with a notice of a new suspicion - this time in the appropriation of UAH 307 million of the Ministry of Defense.

In May, Mykytas' bail was reduced to UAH 40 million, but the arrest was prolonged. Subsequently, the bail was reduced to UAH 20 million, after which he left a pre-trial detention center.

The case of Mykytas on the offer of a record bribe to the mayor of Dnipro Oleksii Filatov was sent to court.