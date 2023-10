Ex-MP Mykytas served with new suspicion: he misappropriated UAH 307 million allocated for construction of miss

Former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas was served with a new suspicion - this time of misappropriation of UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the special prosecutor's office.

Also, in the same case, the former first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and four other persons were served with suspicions.

The investigation established that in 2018, the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with companies controlled by Mykytas for the construction of protected warehouses for the storage of missiles and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2021 for a total amount of approximately UAH 3 billion.

The ex-MP planned to seize part of these funds, but he was prevented from doing so by legal restrictions, which allowed the Ministry of Defense to pay an advance in the amount of only 30% of the annual volume of work.

Mykytas and his assistant, by involving officials of the highest and senior officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ensured the adoption of amendments to the Government's resolutions, which allowed the transfer of an advance for construction in the amount of 80% of the total cost of contracts.

As a result, during November-December 2018, the Ministry of Defense transferred more than UAH 307 million to the accounts of enterprises controlled by Mykytas.

However, the construction of the facility, which was supposed to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, was not actually started, and the allocated funds were transferred to the accounts of other controlled companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykytas' bail was reduced to UAH 40 million, but the arrest was continued.

On January 18, the SACPO prosecutor, based on the NACB materials, sent an indictment to the court accusing Mykytas of offering EUR 22 million to the mayor of the city of Dnipro for assistance in the construction of the subway in the city of Dnipro.