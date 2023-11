The Odesa National Art Museum was damaged as a result of a night attack on Odesa with the use of missiles and drones. Today, the institution has completed 124 years since its foundation.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"It was on the night of November 6 that the russians "congratulated" our architectural monument with a rocket that hit nearby," he wrote.

According to him, as a result of the arrival of a russian rocket in the museum building, some doors and glass were broken, and walls were damaged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the museum is located in the historical part of Odesa, which is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration published photos of the museum damaged as a result of the night attack of the occupiers.

The Odesa National Art Museum is a state museum located in the central part of Odesa in the building of the Naryshkins yard.

The museum opened its doors on November 6, 1899, through the efforts of the Odessa Society of Fine Arts.

By decree of the President of Ukraine on October 14, 2021, it acquired national status.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of November 5-6, russian invaders attacked Odesa with rockets and drones.

Russian rockets hit the central part of the city and an industrial building that is not in use. And the drones of the occupiers attacked the infrastructure of the seaport.

In the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the number of russian targets that were shot down during the night attack was named.