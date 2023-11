Over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 880 invaders, the total losses of the russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion are 305,970 soldiers. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 14 artillery systems, 20 UAVs and 4 tanks.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/06/23 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 305,970 (+ 880) people,

tanks ‒ 5,288 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 9,958 (+ 5) units,

artillery systems - 7,389 (+ 14) units,

MLRS - 867 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 570 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 322 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,554 (+ 20),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,556 (+ 2),

ships/boats ‒ 20 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,744 (+ 14) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,047 (+ 0).

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed the defeat of the Shaheds in the sky over the Odesa Region.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that damage to the russian missile carrier, which was hit during strikes on the Zalyv shipyard in occupied Kerch, will prevent it from returning to combat duty in a quick way.