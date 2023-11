21 new longwall faces put into operation at DTEK Energy mines over 10 months

In January-October, 21 new coal longwall faces were put into operation at the mines of DTEK Energy.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November-December, the company's miners plan to introduce 5 more new longwall faces.

"Ukrainian coal mining is a priority for the company. Therefore, this year investments in it are twice as large - UAH 7.4 billion. The company also forms an additional safety margin for the winter. To do this, DTEK Energy imports fuel from abroad. To date, 62,000 tons of thermal coal have been delivered from Poland. In total, during the heating season, it is planned to import 210,000 tons of fuel," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable thermal generation of the autumn-winter period.

DTEK Energy Company is a structure of DTEK Holding Company, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.