The DTEK Energy company plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable heat generation during the autumn-winter period.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, within the framework of the fuel import contract, it was agreed to supply thermal coal throughout the entire heating season, starting from September of this year and ending in March of next year.

The first shipments of coal are expected this week.

"For our thermal power plants, as usual, the priority remains the use of coal from our own production. However, in the conditions of war, unpredictable actions of the enemy and the increased load that the company's thermal power plants have been carrying in recent months, additional volumes of imported fuel will allow to insure and provide an additional margin of safety for more stable passage of heat generation in the coming heating season," said Ildar Salieiev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.