The Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP) (Dnipropetrovsk Region) and the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant (ZFP) have suspended production.

This is stated in the notification of the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into account the experience of the previous winter period in the conditions of restrictions on the supply of electricity, due to the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities and the need to provide heat to the residents of the region, reducing the load on the power grid of the region and Ukraine, as well as the presence of ferroalloy residues in the company's warehouses, a decision was made to stop furnaces units for carrying out repair work, which cannot be carried out during their current operation. This is done in order to prepare the equipment for stable operation at the end of the heating season, with maximum efficient production," the message reads.

It is noted that this decision was made taking into account the orders of domestic buyers for this period, which will be provided with the available remains of ferroalloys.

Also earlier, the mayor of Nikopol, Oleksandr Saiuk, announced the suspension of production at the NFP from November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk Region) and the Marhanets Mining and Processing Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) have suspended the production of manganese ore.

ZFP controls the former shareholders of PrivatBank.

NFP is Ukraine's largest producer of ferroalloys, controlled by former shareholders of PrivatBank and the EastOne group.