The Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk Region) has suspended the production of manganese ore.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Pokrov GOK is not closing, but is suspending its main activity of ore extraction and concentrate production in order to accumulate material and carry out repair work," the message says.

The head of the enterprise, Serhii Shuvaiev, said that the plant has goods that have been accumulating in warehouses for years, but were never needed in production.

According to him, they have been thoroughly analyzed, and now the relevant services are looking for ways to sell them.

"Today, in the absence of sales of commercial products, the plant must use all available opportunities for additional earnings. When the enterprise is operating at full capacity, there are often not enough resources for such work. Now we have both personnel and equipment for this. In the divisions the plant has quite a lot of written-off, but not disassembled and not shipped to the warehouse of fixed assets - for example, scrap metal, which during full-time work we cannot disassemble and sell. Therefore, now we will prepare and ship it," Shuvaiev noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Marhanets mining and enrichment plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) suspended mining and processing of raw manganese ore due to lack of water and shelling by the occupiers.

In July 2017, Ordzhonikidze GOK was renamed Pokrov GOK.

Marhanetsk GOK together with Pokrov GOK are the only producers of manganese ore in Ukraine and are controlled by the former owners of PrivatBank.