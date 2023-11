Ukroboronprom launched the production of Ukrainian analogues of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Ukroboronprom Director General Herman Smetanin said this in an interview with the Economic Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is being produced. In particular, in cooperation with foreign partners. I won't say exactly where for security reasons. The main thing is that they fly and explode, and the Defense Forces order them. That's great!" he said.

Smetanin noted that there are many state and private manufacturers in Ukraine that produce both analogues of Shahed and more powerful models of drones.

"We have an analogue of the Shahed, and there are more powerful models, because the Shahed don't fly that far. We are now focused on the production of more complex and expensive projects with high performance," Smetanin added.

He emphasized that the record for combat flight range among Ukrainian drones is approximately 1,000 kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the production of drones in Ukraine increased a hundredfold in one year, more than 200 companies started developing drones.

Russian invaders often use complex trajectories during attacks on Ukraine by Shahed 131/136. In this way, the enemy hopes to exhaust the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor country of russia launched more than 2,000 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over the territory of Ukraine last year. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the first such drone exactly one year ago.