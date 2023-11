“Living and eating monotonous food in pervasive mud.” British intelligence tells about life of russian army in

According to British intelligence, the fight against the elements remains the main concern for the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation. It is reported that russian troops, as a rule, are very poor at enforcing basic field administration rules.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of Britain, published on the social network X (Twitter).

“As winter approaches, eyewitness accounts from deployed Russian troops in Ukraine suggests that the soldier’s age-old battle against the elements remains a major preoccupation for Russia’s army,” the statement reads.

It is indicated that on November 1, 2023, russian soldiers who recently returned home, speaking at the Ogakov Readings military affairs conference in moscow, described being “wet from head to toe” for weeks on end on the front line.

One soldier highlighted that the risk of fire alerting Ukrainian forces meant that they “couldn’t even boil a mug of tea”. They highlighted living and eating “monotonous” food in pervasive mud.

“Maintaining a decent level of personal comfort and sound administration in defensive positions is challenging for any army. However, open-source evidence suggests a generally very poor level on enforcement of basic field administration amongst Russian forces,” the update states.

The department suggests this is likely caused in part by a shortage of motivated junior commanders, as well as unstable logistical support.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 05 November 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/SbsJsjhWiX



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OCCmVlSn3q

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 5, 2023

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to British intelligence, over the past three weeks, during the assault on Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, the russian occupation troops lost about 200 armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider the situation at the front stalemate and says that Ukraine will not negotiate with russia.