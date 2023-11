Enemy able to use 56 Kalibrs against Ukraine at the same time - Humeniuk

The General Staff assesses the level of missile threat from the Black Sea in a constant sense as high, and it rises when missile carriers go on duty. The enemy can have up to 56 Kalibr missiles simultaneously ready for launch.

The head of the South joint press center Natalia Humeniuk announced this in the air of the telethon.

"Here the enemy cannot be underestimated, they have enough missile carriers - both surface and underwater, which are designed to inflict damage, and are ready for use and can be used. Despite the fact that now during powerful storms they are all out in the bays, let me remind you that the enemy has the cunning to beat directly from the bays, despite the fact that they can endanger their personnel. Therefore, the level of missile threat from the Black Sea is assessed by the General Staff as high in a constant sense, and when the missile carriers go on duty, it increases," she said.

Humeniuk added that strikes on naval capabilities, even those ships that have not yet been involved in hostilities, this is a very powerful moral and psychological blow to the general mood and the fleet, and the enemy's troops as a whole.

In addition, according to the speaker, the russians are able to simultaneously launch up to 56 Kalibr missiles.

“There were figures up to 56 Kalibrs at the same time ready for launch. Given the fact that surface missile carriers carry, as a rule, 8 missiles, underwater - 4, we can say that at the exit we observed up to 5 missile carriers at the same time,” Humeniuk added.

The enemy still has a very powerful potential, she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Recall that on the evening of November 4, a large-scale fire occurred in the temporarily russian-occupied city of Kerch on the Crimea peninsula after a missile attack at the Zalyv shipyard. This was evidenced by videos posted on social networks by eyewitnesses.