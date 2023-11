The terrorist country russia spent billions of dollars as part of a deal with North Korea to supply ammunition, Bloomberg reports.

The high demand caused by the war in Ukraine caused an increase in world prices for such products. So, 155-mm artillery shells used by NATO forces cost about USD 3,000 apiece. Thus, if North Korea sold ammunition at similar prices, russia had to pay USD 3 billion. This is a lot of money for Pyongyang. According to the estimate of the Central Bank of South Korea, USD 3 billion is more than 10% of the DPRK economy, the total volume of which is USD 25 billion.

"North Korea is the people who are thinking about benefits," King Mallory, director of RAND Corp's Center for Global Risk and Security.

In his opinion, in terms of net cash flow, agreements with russia are very important for the head of the republic, Kim Jong Un.

"It cannot be that (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu, Foreign Minister (Sergei Lavrov) and Russian President (Vladimir Putin) are bypassing Kim Jong Un for peanuts," Mallory adds.

He believes it is likely that russia has offered Kim an aid package that includes cash, access to its banking systems, technology transfer and assistance in acquiring weapons components abroad.

The day before, as Ukrainian News Agency reported, it became known that North Korea sent more than 1 million artillery shells to russia to war with Ukraine. A total of 10 deliveries have been made since August. In addition, Pyongyang sent advisers to help, who will consult on the use of these ammunition.