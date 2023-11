US will transfer ammunition to Ukraine for NASAMS and HIMARS

The new military aid package from the United States to Ukraine will include shells for HIMARS and NASAMS, artillery ammunition and Javelin anti-tank systems. The total amount of the package is USD 425 million.

This was reported by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Of the promised package, USD 125 million is another tranche of equipment being provided to Ukraine by the Joe Biden administration from the Pentagon stockpile from August 2021. It will include:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

More than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

12 trucks to transport heavy equipment;

Cold weather gear; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

The United States also provides additional laser-guided munitions to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Another USD 300 million is money for which new equipment will be purchased from U.S. industrialists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to provide USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel separately from Ukraine. Earlier, the White House said that President Joe Biden could veto this decision.