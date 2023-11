U.S. House of Representatives approves allocation of aid to Israel separately from Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to provide USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel separately from Ukraine. Earlier, the White House said that President Joe Biden could veto this decision.

This was reported by the American TV channel CNN on Friday, November 3.

The vote in the House of Representatives took place with a result of 226 "for" and 196 "against."

It is noted that 12 representatives of the Democratic Party supported the draft law, and two Republicans, on the contrary, voted against it.

Democrats are calling for aid to Israel to be paired with additional aid to Ukraine.

In the U.S. Senate, there is bipartisan support for aid to Israel and further aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, many Republicans in the House of Representatives oppose providing additional aid to Ukraine.

As earlier reported, in mid-October, President Biden appealed to Congress with a request to allocate 105 billion dollars, of which more than 61 billion should go to help Ukraine.

This amount also includes USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel.

At the same time, the Republicans do not want to allocate funds according to Biden's proposal, offering to provide aid to Israel separately from Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 31, the White House announced that Biden could veto the decision of Congress to allocate aid to Israel separately from Ukraine.

The Republicans put forward 12 conditions for Ukraine, the fulfillment of which will make it possible to continue financial assistance from the United States.