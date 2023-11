Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, after visits to Kharkiv and Kyiv, promised to allocate EUR 500 million to Ukraine for ammunition.

European Pravda reports this with reference to the Dutch newspaper Het Parool.

Ollongren said funds would be allocated by the middle of next year. According to her, Ukraine is able to continue the fight if it knows that "we continue to send such things."

The Netherlands, Ollongren noted, promised to continue to ensure a "constant flow of certain ammunition."

"Ukrainians, whether on the front lines, whether in a city or in the government, still have such a fighting spirit, as at the beginning (of a full-scale invasion of the russian federation - Ed.)," Ollongren said.

Recall that in October, the Netherlands announced the provision of a new military assistance package to Ukraine, which included unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mine clearance equipment and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the German government announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included radars for air defense systems, armored personnel carriers, drones and winter uniforms for the Ukrainian military.