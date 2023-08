The FlixBus transport company opened new lines from Chernihiv and Kyiv to Warsaw (Poland), as well as from Kyiv to Helsinki with a transfer in Warsaw.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The complete route of the new line N3227: Chernihiv - Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lutsk - Lublin - Warsaw.

Buses will depart from Chernihiv and Kyiv on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from Warsaw on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The price of a ticket between Chernihiv and Warsaw starts at UAH 1,699.

"Another interesting opportunity for Ukrainians to travel is a new route from Kyiv to the capital of Finland Helsinki with a transfer in Warsaw. It became possible after the opening of a unique new line Warsaw-Vaasa (Finland) in July 2023. The uniqueness of this route is that it includes a ferry ride between Tallinn and Helsinki; it is also the first ever FlixBus line opened to Finland," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, FlixBus launched another route to Germany.