Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that all Ukrainians will serve at the russian federation's war with Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Liga.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is an axiom (that everyone should serve and fight - ed.), and it should not be surprising. We are in a rather difficult world when we have to defend our country, having a crazy neighbor. Even when the fragmentation of russia happens, we must be ready. And the fragmentation of russia will definitely happen in our lifetime," Danilov said.

At the same time, Danilov later denied his words that everyone would fight.

"I will be disingenuous if I tell you that everyone should go and fight. Killing people is a very difficult thing. And there are certain people who are ready to go, and it's not about age. It's about the inner state. And there are people whom you can train as much as you can, train like a superman, but he won't go," the NSDC Secretary explained his position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Taras Chmut, head of the Come Back Alive Foundation, believes that sooner or later everyone will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this war.

In Ukraine, they are preparing to launch "smart mobilization", which will allow citizens to independently choose the specialization for which they wish to mobilize.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, stated that the influx of people wishing to work in the police force did not increase against the background of mobilization.