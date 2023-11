The Cabinet of Ministers refused to reduce the amount of expenditure on state support of cinematography in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in the comparative table of the project, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the budget conclusion of the Verkhovna Rada, it is proposed to decide on the expediency of providing funds for the production (creation) and distribution of television films and series as part of the budget program "State support of cinematography" and, if necessary, to reduce the corresponding expenses or reduce them in full.

In response to this, the government noted that "it is extremely important today to cover the real events of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, record and document war crimes, and spread true information in the world."

The Cabinet of Ministers sees fit to preserve the funds under the specified budget program.

"Therefore, for the purpose of efficient and targeted use of budget funds, it is proposed to change the name of the budget program in the following wording: "State support for cinematography, including the documentation of war crimes," says the response of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase state funding for cinema by six times, or by UAH 528 million, from UAH 106 million to UAH 634 million, in the draft state budget for 2024.

The corresponding amount of financing is a record for the last 5 years.