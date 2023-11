After completion of scheduled repairs, a power unit of one of the thermal power plants (TPP) with an operating capacity of 100 MW was connected to the network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A block of one of the thermal power plants came out of planned repair. It strengthened the power system by 100 MW of additional capacity. The electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is quite sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. Yesterday, in the first half of the day, a limit on the production of electricity from renewable energy sources of 408 MW was applied," the message says.

At the same time, according to the report, one power unit was removed for current short-term repair at one of the TPPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.