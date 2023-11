Former adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, said that he had left Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the russian publication Meduza, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Not of course (not in Ukraine now - ed.). I have a number of international forums where I am a key speaker. That is, I have a formal reason to be abroad. But, as you understand, when the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and MPs from the ruling parties accuse you of being a russian spy and promise to imprison you, this does not contribute to your return," Arestovych said.

He noted that he will conduct his policy in Ukraine, but from abroad.

"That's why I'm afraid that I may have to be an opposition politician in exile and even hold elections from abroad. All this is easily qualified as direct political persecution. So, let's play this game from here, from abroad," said the ex-advisor to President's Office.

At the same time, Arestovych did not name the country in which he is staying.

"I travel all the time. I really have a lot of events, in connection with which I am currently traveling. Really," Arestovych stressed.

He explained that in Ukraine there were signs of unauthorized wiretapping, surveillance of the administrators of his philosophical and psychological school.

"Phones came to life by themselves in cars, cameras in the house did not work, and then strange miracles happened in the apartment - and this is in a "smart house". In general, believe the professional, it's very similar to what happened. Secondly, the police came to my house. Well, how exactly? In our country, not a single hand will be raised against a former adviser. This is done only with the permission (of the country's leadership). So, the police came to my house. And according to some reports, it was disguised SSU employees. They were very interested in where I was, how I was, and so on," Arestovych said.

He stated that becoming a voluntary victim of the arbitrariness of the Ukrainian authorities is not part of his life plans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the Security Service of Ukraine is watching Arestovych, who stated the need for negotiations with the aggressor country of russia.

Arestovych announced his intention to nominate his candidacy in the next Ukrainian presidential elections.