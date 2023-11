The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is watching the ex-adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said this in an interview with Liga.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The russian special services are beginning to use all this fronde in their own interests. And if the Security Service will not take care of its affairs... It must watch them very carefully, work it all out very carefully. Believe me, time will pass, we will see a lot with you. Now "women for peace" and "bright future" of our country will return from the political cemetery. We will see a lot of projects that are currently in exile. Russians are working with them very powerfully," Danilov said.

He noted that the SSU is already dealing with Arestovych, but a quick result should not be expected.

"I would be much more careful with the phrase ``the SSU is not doing anything.'' The Security Service is dealing. It's another matter that everyone wants a very quick result, so that it happens today," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

Danilov added that he did not know how Arestovych got to the position of adviser in the President's Office.

"We are not the President's Office, I do not interfere in the President's Office work, I do not recruit there and I do not know where these advisers come from," Danilov expressed his surprise.

He emphasized that if the next Verkhovna Rada "will have a russian fronde and representatives of the russian special services, it will be a shame and a disaster."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arestovych spoke about peace negotiations with the occupying country.

Arestovych announced his intention to nominate his candidacy in the next Ukrainian presidential elections.

Arestovych stated that Danilov is of no use, and answered him in an insulting manner.