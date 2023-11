Almost 1,000 occupiers, 1 plane, and over 150 pieces of ground equipment – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 930 soldiers of the russian occupation army during the past day. Ukrainian defenders also shot down a plane and destroyed almost 160 units of ground equipment of the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

According to the report of the General Staff, during the day, the losses of the russian federation increased by 930 people.

At the same time, the total number of occupiers killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to 302,240 people.

Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed almost 180 units of enemy equipment, namely:

tanks — 5,241 (+18);

armored combat vehicles — 9,877 (+43);

artillery systems — 7,292 (+42);

MLRS — 850 (+4);

air defense means — 566 (+3);

planes — 322 (+1);

helicopters — 324;

operational-tactical level drones — 5,488 (+20);

cruise missiles — 1,549 (+2);

ships — 20;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment — 9,658 (+34);

special equipment — 1,032 (+13).

Note that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russia has already lost more than 40,000 pieces of equipment, the approximate value of which is estimated at more than USD 40 billion.

According to the American edition of The New York Times, the losses of the russian army, which it suffered in the area of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, became the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.