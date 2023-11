MP Bezuhla heads newly created subcommittee on democratic civil supervision and control in national security

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla has headed the newly formed subcommittee on democratic civil supervision and control in the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have a new subcommittee! I have the honor to become the chairperson of the newly formed subcommittee on democratic civil supervision and control in the committee on national security, defense and intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Bezuhla said.

She listed the main tasks of the newly created subcommittee.

Among them:

⁃ democratic civil control;

⁃ compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine in the activities of security and defense sector bodies;

⁃ observance of human and citizen rights and freedoms;

⁃ the state of law and order in the security and defense sector;

⁃ efficiency of use of resources, in particular budget funds, by security and defense sector bodies.

